Fog at Delhi airport leads to 450 delays, 40 cancellations
Updated : December 31, 2019 07:31 AM IST
Airport sources told IANS these flights had to be diverted as pilots were not trained to operate in CAT IIIB conditions.
The airport has technologically superior CAT (category) IIIB ILS system, which allows compliant aircraft and trained pilots to land even when the runway visibility is just 50 metres.
Dense fog and eventual poor visibility have caused flight delays and cancellations across north India in the past few days.
