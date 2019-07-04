Flying to Mumbai? Expect delays, cancellations and diversions
Updated : July 04, 2019 06:30 PM IST
The Air India Express aircraft, which had overshot the Mangalore airport runway on Sunday evening, was finally removed from the runway area on Wednesday morning.
The airport has two crossing runways but it is the main runway 09-27 which is mostly operational and it handles around 48 flight movements an hour.
