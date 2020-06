The 11-day “intense lockdown” to be implemented in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet isn’t expected to affect flight operations to and from Chennai. Announcing the commencement of the lockdown from June 19, the Tamil Nadu government said in an order that “present rules will continue to apply to passengers from other states travelling by road or air.”

Existing air traffic regulations

If you intend to travel to any of the four districts under lockdown between June 19 and 30, the procedure of securing a TN ePass will continue to remain in effect during the 11-day lockdown. As per the state’s existing norms, a 14-day home quarantine will apply to inbound passengers to Tamil Nadu from other states. This remains unchanged during the 11-day lockdown.

Additionally, if you intend to fly during the lockdown, you can continue with your travel plans as no flight operations to and from Chennai are expected to be affected.

However, you will probably have to contend with a paucity of public transport, including auto-rickshaws and cabs to travel to the airport, and will likely need to make arrangements for private transportation instead.

The same arrangements will have to be made if you are an air passenger arriving in Chennai between June 19 and 30.

If you are stopped in transit to or from Chennai airport

If your car is stopped by the city police while in transit to and from the airport, make sure you keep a copy of your ticket or boarding pass ready to produce on demand. This will suffice as reasonable grounds for transportation during the lockdown. If you have arrived in Chennai from another state, make sure you have your TN ePass ready, to produce on demand.

Since all private establishments will remain shut between June 19 and 30 in Chennai and its surrounding districts, it pays to make travel plans only if there is a pressing need to be physically present in the city.

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that all relaxations to the lockdown will not be applicable on Sundays, which means law enforcement is expected to be more stringent about the lockdown on weekends.

So travel to Chennai between June 19 and 30 only if you must. And keep your tickets, boarding pass and TN ePass handy, once you arrive.