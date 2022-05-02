Cross
Flying out of Mumbai on May 10? Take note of this change

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The authorities have advised passengers travelling on 10th May to check with their respective airlines for previously scheduled flights.

Flying out of Mumbai on May 10? Take note of this change
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has devised a monsoon contingency plan to handle any possible hinderance during the season. As a part of this plan, the two runways — RWY 14/32 & 09/27 — will be non-operational on May 10, 2022 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) — a notice containing information vital to personnel concerned with flight operations  — has been issued regarding the same.
The closure is scheduled for a duration of six hours between 11:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs. Post 17:00 hrs, the operations will be resumed.
"The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," it said in a statement.
