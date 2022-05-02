Flying out of Mumbai on May 10? Take note of this change

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has devised a monsoon contingency plan to handle any possible hinderance during the season. As a part of this plan, the two runways — RWY 14/32 & 09/27 — will be non-operational on May 10, 2022 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) — a notice containing information vital to personnel concerned with flight operations — has been issued regarding the same.

The closure is scheduled for a duration of six hours between 11:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs. Post 17:00 hrs, the operations will be resumed.

The authorities have advised passengers travelling on 10th May to check with their respective airlines for previously scheduled flights.

"The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," it said in a statement.

