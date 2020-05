Domestic passenger flights will resume from May 25 in a graded manner. The flight operations will resume after being suspended for a period of two months owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown that remains in effect until May 31.

Here is what you need to know if you have to travel on May 25:

1. States like Maharashtra and West Bengal are still showing resistance to flights resumption. Maharashtra is concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state by allowing flights while West Bengal has just been hit by cyclone Amphan.

2. You should wait until the end of day, i.e. May 24, for confirming the status of your flight and the airport.

3. Several states have also mandated quarantine up to 14 days for the incoming passengers. Punjab has mandated 14-day home quarantine for incoming passengers. Karanataka has made seven-day institutional quarantine and another seven-day home quarantine mandatory for those coming from high prevalence states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. For all other states, Karnataka has made 14-day home quarantine necessary.

4. Assam, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telengana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala have also said that incoming passengers will be subjected to quarantine. So, if your destination falls in any of the six states, confirm the quarantine guidelines and make travel plans accordingly.

5. Reach the airport 2-4 hours prior to departure of your flight as there will be series of steps that you will have to follow. Due to the social distancing norms, it will take more time to pass through security checks and boarding. You should have enough time on your hands.

6. Do web check-in, carry only one piece of hand baggage and one piece of cabin baggage and either download Aarogya Setu app on your phone or submit a self-declaration form with the airline.

7. Keep your touchpoints to the bare minimum. Wear protective gear during the entire journey. You can carry up to 350 ml of hand sanitizer in your hand baggage.