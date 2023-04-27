Fly91 founder confident of running a profitable airline

India's aviation market will soon see a new entrant taking to the skies. Former Kingfisher Airlines executive Manoj Chacko along with other aviation veterans has set up a new venture 'Just Udo Aviation' to run a regional airline 'Fly91'.

The airline which received the green flag from the Aviation Ministry expects to begin commercial operations by October. Founder Manoj Chacko told CNBC-TV18 he is hoping to receive the Air Operator's Certificate in the next five months and thereafter open the doors to flyers.

"If managed efficiently, it should possibly be a 4-5 month process. The first key step towards that is a NOC which we have received. Now we start work with the regulator DGCA, and also the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for security clearance." Chacko said.

The airline will now have to demonstrate its capability for seamless operations. It will have to conduct a proving flight and if the DGCA is satisfied, an Air Operator's Certificate will be issued.

"So technically, once the proving flight is over, and if everything is successful, you get your Air Operator permit in a few days or maybe a week or so. And you're free to start almost immediately after that," Fly91 founder said.

The Goa-based airline plans to offer last mile connectivity to passengers with short haul flights that are within the radius of 45-90 minutes such as Kolhapur, Sholapur, Hubli, Latur, Mysore.

"We would have a reasonable fare structure, in line with what normal airlines have. So we don't want to get in there and do a price war and all of that stuff. That's not our intent," Chacko said.

The airline aims to hit the runway with two ATR 72 aircraft that carries 70 passengers. Chacko said they hope to have six aircraft in the first year of operations and have a 40 aircraft fleet in the first five years.

With established Indian airlines struggling to stay afloat, what is Fly91's plan to profitability?

Chacko says their strategy is very clear: Regional player with 70-76 seater turboprops that will do 45 minutes to 1.5 hours journeys.

"We will definitely fly one state to another but are we going to go into an Airbus or Boeing? The answer is No," he stated.

Fuel efficiency with ATR 72 aircraft

"ATR 72 is the most fuel efficient aircraft that exists in the marketplace today, so we are not burning much fuel. So, while Boeing and Airbus carry three times more people, they typically burn three and a half, four times more fuel. So, for us, the actual fuel burn is much less, that makes a big difference," Chacko said.

He also highlighted that Fly91 will be flying to under-served airports where taxation on fuel will be much lower.

The airline plans to start operations with leased aircraft and has already identified some planes outside India.

On reasons to choose Goa as base, Chacko said Goa is one of the most busiest airports in the country with non-stop tourist traffic. Moreover, it's a great place in terms of cost of living, quality of life, education for children, medical facilities and rentals which also brings down the cost of operations significantly, he added.