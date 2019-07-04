Aviation
Flights veering off runway: DGCA grounds 12 pilots
Updated : July 04, 2019 11:38 AM IST
SpiceJet, Air India Express and GoAir have been involved in three, two and one such incidents, respectively, in the past few days, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take action against the 12 pilots.
The action comes even as the main runway at Mumbai airport remained shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing amidst heavy rains on Monday night and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.
