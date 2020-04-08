  • SENSEX
Flights to resume when coronavirus threat subsides, says aviation minister Puri

Updated : April 08, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Domestic flights have been suspended since March 25 and international passenger operations too have been banned since March 23.
"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic and international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide Lockdown," Puri said in the tweet.
Over 650 aircraft are grounded across the country, leading to an unprecedented crisis for the airlines, passengers, and airports. It remains to be seen how the industry will be reshaped by the event.
