Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

The Centre is proposing to hike landing and parking fees for aircraft by 30 percent and increasing user development fees by four times.
Flights to and from smaller cities and towns are likely to cost more as the Centre has proposed a 30 percent hike in charges for small airports.
Recommended ArticlesView All
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has released a draft concept paper on the the determination of aeronautical tariffs for airport services at non-major airports. It has proposed a hike in landing and parking fees for aircraft by 30 percent and increasing user development fees by four times.
If approved, the new rates would be applicable for airports catering to less than 3.5 million passengers. The hike in fees is also applicable for airports that cater to UDAN flights. The Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme basically aims at regional connectivity.
In the paper, the ministry said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was the major airport operator in the country, but today there are many other facilities that are being developed and operated by private players and states and that the monopoly of a service provider at a local level still exists. The AAI has said that in absence of revision of charges, smaller airports may suffer Rs 4,000 crore losses in five years.
According to the draft concept paper, the airports would be divided in three categories:
Cluster 1: 13 airports that handle 1 million and more passengers a year
Cluster 2: 32 airports that handle 0.1 to 1 million passengers a year
Cluster 3: 32 airports that handle less than 0.1 million passengers a year
The decision on the proposal is yet to be finalised. The stakeholders have been told to submit their suggestions regarding the same by February 28.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!