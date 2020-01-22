Flights diverted, trains delayed due to Delhi fog

Five flights have been diverted at Delhi airport due to dense fog on Wednesday morning, an airport official said.

"Five flights diverted as captain was not trained to land under CAT conditions," the official said.

Over 20 Delhi-bound trains delayed

At least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to eight hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Northern Railway officials, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by 8 hours, followed by Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express running behind schedule by 6 hours, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express was delayed by 5 hours and 45 minutes.

On Tuesday, 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.