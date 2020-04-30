Aviation
Flights cancelled during COVID-19 lockdown? Paytm allows users to book tickets with refund amount
Updated : April 30, 2020 05:40 PM IST
This feature will immediately benefit over 1 lakh travellers, who had booked tickets on Paytm but flights were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.
For customers convenience, the company has integrated the 'credit shell’ feature on its website and mobile site.
For flights bookings between April 15 and May 3, the credit shell will be available only after 7 days of booking, the company added.