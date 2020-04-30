Flights cancelled during COVID-19 lockdown? Paytm allows users to book tickets with refund amount

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm on Thursday launched a 'credit shell' feature which will allow users to utilise cancellation refunds to book future flight tickets.

This feature will immediately benefit over 1 lakh travellers, who had booked tickets on Paytm but flights were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown, said Paytm in a statement.

For customers convenience, the company has integrated the 'credit shell’ feature on its website and mobile site.

Travellers who had booked tickets for the suspended flights are being issued a refund by the airlines in the form of a credit shell balance of an amount equal to the cancelled flight ticket value. Users can redeem this balance for booking a flight ticket on the same airline for any future journey date in the next 12 months.

"All users who had originally booked their flight ticket on Paytm and have received refund in their airline credit shell balance can now redeem their balance, while booking a flight ticket on Paytm website and mobile site," Paytm said.

This is applicable for all flights scheduled between March 25 and April 14.