Flight operations halted at Mumbai Airport after heavy rains lash city again

The flight operations at Mumbai International Airport, India's second busiest airport, came to a halt after heavy rains lashed the city again on Monday morning.



Mumbai Airport (MIAL) Spokesperson: Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Last week, the main runway of the financial capital of the country was shut after a SpiceJet aircraft operating from Jaipur to Mumbai overshot and got stuck in a grassy patch near the runway area, bringing the operations at a halt. The operations resumed on Thursday after much chaos for four days.

While the secondary runway of the airport got operational following the incident, it led to cascading effect comprising of cancellations, diversions and delays, hitting nearly 400-500 flights.

Adding to the passengers' woes was heavy rainfall last week, which led to further cancellation and diversion of several domestic and international flights.