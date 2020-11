Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) started Sunday from Bihar’s Darbhanga airport, as announced earlier by Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri.

The minister who had visited Darbhanga on September 13 to review the work at the airport had announced that flight services from here to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru will begin from November 8, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja.

Spicejet will operate flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai under RCS. The inaugural flight in the Bengaluru-Darbhanga-Delhi route began Sunday, airport sources said here.

Darbhanga MP Gopaljee Thakur, local MLA in the outgoing assembly Sanjay Saraogi and MLC Dilip Chaudhary boarded the inaugural flight from Darbhanga to Delhi.