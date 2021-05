Due to a drop in air passenger traffic in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday said it will temporarily shut Terminal 2 from 0000 hours of May 18.

However, flight operations will continue from Terminal 3.

The Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said the daily traffic at the airport has dropped to around 30,000 passengers currently.

Currently, IndiGo and GoAir flights are operating from the T2 terminal. Air India, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating from T3.

Last year, flight operations from Terminal 2 were suspended for more than six months after it was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.