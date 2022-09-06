    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    aviation News

    Flight operations at Bengaluru airport return to normal

    

    Flight operations at Bengaluru airport return to normal
    By PTI

    As many as six flights were diverted to Chennai airport because of low visibility, while another nine services were delayed for less than 20 minutes, as per the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

    Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, which were affected due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to complete normalcy since Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
    Torrential overnight rains on Sunday severely impacted the normal life in the city, with overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundating several low-lying areas.
    "But from yesterday (Monday morning), it is all back to normal at the airport. There has been no disruption, no delays or diversion, whatsoever since Monday," the spokesperson told PTI.
    
    This all happened within two hours -- between 1 am and 3 am on Monday, the spokesperson said and added that none of the international flights got delayed. The airport reportedly received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 4 pm on Sunday.
    Bengaluru international airport, which is the largest aerodrome in the southern region, and which is managed and operated by the Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax, crossed the 250-million passenger mark in its 15th year of establishment in addition to handling two million aircraft movements during the period in June this year.
