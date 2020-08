A five-member committee will investigate the accident involving ill-fated Air India Express flight IX 1344 and will submit the report within five months.

The investigation has been ordered by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India. The committee will be headed by Capt S. S. Chahar, former designated examiner on B737NG.

Capt Chahar will be assisted by Ved Prakash, operations, Mukul Bhardwaj, senior aircraft maintenance engineer for B737, Gp Capt (Dr) Y. S. Dahiya, aviation medicine expert and Jasbir Singh Larhga, deputy director at AAIB.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, VT-AXH, was operating a repatriation flight on Aug 7 from Dubai to Kozhikode carrying 190 people on board, including 184 passengers.

Amid incessant rains and more than one attempt to land at the tabletop runway of Calicut airport, the aircraft fell 35 feet down a slope and broke apart, resulting in 18 casualties, including both the pilots.

"The investigator-in-charge can take the assistance of other experts/agencies whenever required," the order from AAIB stated.

