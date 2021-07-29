First phase of Mopa airport to be commissioned by August 2022: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The construction of a new international airport at Mopa in North Goa is in progress and the first phase of the facility is likely to be commissioned by August 2022, chief minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Thursday.

Till June 30, 34.24 percent physical progress has been achieved in the construction of the greenfield airport, he said.

Currently, Goa's only airport is located at Dabolim and it operates from the naval base 'INS Hansa'."The development of greenfield international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka is in progress and the first phase is expected to be commissioned by August 2022," Sawant said in a written reply to a question from Nilkanth Halarnkar (BJP).

The upcoming airport at Mopa village is near Goa's border with Maharashtra and is located around 70km from the state capital Panaji.