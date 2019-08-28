Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Financial hit from 737 MAX will not slow appetite for services deals, says Boeing CEO

Updated : August 28, 2019 07:52 AM IST

Boeing Co's chief executive said on Tuesday that the financial fallout from the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner would not slow the world's largest planemaker's appetite for deals in the higher-margin aircraft services sector.
Boeing's fastest-selling, single-aisle jet was grounded in March after two deadly crashes. The company is working on a fix for software at the centre of both crashes and is aiming to get the jet back in the air as soon as October.
In April, Boeing dropped production to the current rate of 42 aircraft per month after halting deliveries of the MAX to airlines, cutting off a key source of cash and hitting margins.
