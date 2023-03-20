February domestic air traffic slips sequentially to 121 lakh passengers

High domestic and business travel supports airline traffic. IndiGo maintains market share at 55.9 percent, while combined Tata Group airlines' market share declined to 24.6 percent.

February data shows domestic airline traffic is up 51.3 percent year-on-year and down 3.3 percent month-on-month at 121 lakhs. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January- February 2023 were 246.11 lakhs as against 141.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 74.50 percent and monthly growth of 56.82 percent.

IndiGo sees a minor rise in its market share from January at 55.9 percent, and the passenger load factor for the co has risen by 4.5 percent from January. Whilst other airlines see a fall in their market share with combined Tata Group’s airlines market share declining to 24.6 percent from 25.4 percent market share in January.

During February 2023, a total of 359 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February 2023 has been around 0.30. The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and baggage. Airlines have received a total of 359 complaints, out of which 355 (approx.99 percent) have been addressed.

India’s civil aviation sector is seeing sustained robust demand, having seen an almost V-shaped recovery from an all-time low during the pandemic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today while addressing the CAPA India Aviation Summit. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson at the CAPA Aviation summit said that refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes have been slower than expected due to supply chain issues. Govt policies on ATF will help us to reduce our cost base, Pieter Elbers, CEO of, IndiGo at the CAPA summit mentioned.

Ratings agency, Crisil expects Indian air passenger traffic to continue on a recovery course and clock double-digit growth of 17 percent in FY24, owing to rise in international and business travel.