February brings good news for Indian aviation as air traffic rises

The month of February has brought good news for Indian civil aviation as daily air passenger traffic has crossed the 300,000-mark for three consecutive days.

The daily air passenger traffic crossed 300,000-mark on February 13 when 310,387 passengers were registered at domestic departures in the country and the number of flights was 2,308.

The air traffic figures of February 13 translated into 77.6 percent of average daily domestic air passenger traffic seen in 2019 and the flight departures accounted for 79.5 percent of daily departures seen in 2019 on an average.

Also read: Aviation minister Hardeep Puri explains why government hiked airfares

The domestic air passenger traffic further increased to 311,039 passengers on February 14 via 2,285 flight departures. The domestic air passenger traffic on February 15 remained above the 300,000-mark as well at 303,252 passengers and the number of flight departures were at 2,350.

The significant improvement in the air traffic can be inferred from the fact that the domestic air traffic level was at 30,550 on May 25 (7.6 percent of average 2019 level), 144,112 on September 25 (36 percent of average 2019 level), and 160,418 on October 25 (40 percent of average 2019 level).

Similarly, when domestic civil aviation resumed, after a two-month shutdown due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, on May 25 flight departures were 428 or 14.7 percent of average 2019 level, at 1,479 on September 25 or 51 percent of 2019 levels, and at 1,589 departures or 54.8 percent of 2019 levels.

Also read: More than 39,000 lost jobs in aviation sector during March-September of 2020

In 2019, an average of 400,000 domestic air passengers were witnessed on a daily basis and there were 2,900 flight departures daily on an average.