February brings good news for Indian aviation as air traffic rises Updated : February 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST The air traffic figures of February 13 translated into 77.6 percent of average daily domestic air passenger traffic seen in 2019. The domestic air passenger traffic further increased to 311,039 passengers on February 14 via 2,285 flight departures.