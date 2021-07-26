Fake jobs scam: It is highly-organised racket, need extensive monitoring, says IndiGo’s Raj Raghavan

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 accused for duping hundreds of job seekers by promising them employment in IndiGo Airlines. The accused collected data of targeted individuals from jobs portal ‘Quikr Jobs’.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at IndiGo, to discuss more about this fake job scam.

Raghavan said, “We have been seeing these incidences for several months specifically since the first lockdown ended and we started re-hiring. The modus operandi is basically somebody just post a fake job on the online portal like Quikr or OLX and when job seekers contact these perpetrators pretend to represent IndiGo and ask to pay amounts anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 1,50,000 and this goes by anything like registration fees, or a security fee, uniform fee, training expense, joining kit, bond fees, all those kind of things.”

“They used IndiGo’s logo, sometimes they even used Airports Authority’s logo with an IndiGo signature at the bottom of the letter. They basically target Southern states and some parts of Northern India.”

He further added, “It was a racket, which we thought was run by some fly-by-night operators. We went to Delhi east police and they were really quick and we were surprised to find it was a very organised racket with a call centre, with several people operating that.”

On monitoring these fake postings, Raghavan said, “We do extensive monitoring of the web to identify fake jobs and work with these online portals to take them down and they do that promptly. We have started created awareness and keep informing people about fake job scams on our website.”

“The fraudsters have become a lot more savvy, they use technology to their advantage. The challenge for the HR professionals is to be able to communicate this continuously and be able to show this in a way that it reaches people”, he added.

