Failure to amend 'the large loophole' may invite regulators to boardroom, warns Indigo's Rakesh Gangwal
Updated : August 08, 2019 10:13 AM IST
As per Gangwal, "the large loophole" indicates a situation where there is a possibility of questionable policy decisions if the number of IGE (Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises) group directors outnumber him and all independent directors.
Gangwal said that there are no open issues regarding sequencing of independent directors .
