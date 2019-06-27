FAA finds new potential risk in MAX aircraft, asks Boeing to mitigate

The US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration has found a new potential risk in Boeing's MAX family of aircraft and has asked the company to mitigate it.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 MAX to passenger service.... The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate," the FAA said in a statement.

The US aviation regulator is responding to recommendations received from Technical Advisory Board, which is an independent review panel assessing the process regarding the return of MAX to service.

Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft make. While the first tragic crash was a Lion Air flight in late October 2018, the second one was that of Ethiopian Airlines in March this year.

The manufacturer is now working on an upgrade for the flight control system of the aircraft called Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

"We continue to evaluate Boeing's software modification to the MCAS and we are still developing necessary training requirements...On the most recent issue, the FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks," FAA said, adding that it will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when it deems that it is safe to do so.