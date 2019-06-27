Aviation
FAA finds new potential risk in MAX aircraft, asks Boeing to mitigate
Updated : June 27, 2019 06:31 AM IST
Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide following safety concerns
In India, SpiceJet is a customer of MAX planes. Its fleet has 12 MAX aircraft, all of which are grounded
