The government’s decision to cap airfares was taken to ensure air travel is affordable, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, as flights resume in the country in a calibrated fashion beginning May 25.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Puri said the government wants to ensure that the lockdown exit takes place in a ‘predictable and equitable manner’.

Towards that end, the ministry spoke with airlines before deciding that a range will be prescribed for airfares, said Puri.

These rules were laid out today at a press conference Puri held.

Fares for the Mumbai-Delhi route will remain in the Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000 range. In other rules, the government said airlines could restart with one-third of their approved summer schedule.

Importantly, airlines were not asked to keep the middle seat vacant, as had been suggested by some quarters as a step to ensure social distancing. Airlines had opposed the suggestion, saying it would bring down their capacity by a third and may also fail to meet its primary objective.

Puri said that airfares will remain capped for three months. “These are extraordinary measures for extraordinary times,” he said.

He added that the decision to allow resumption of domestic flights was taken after speaking to state governments. He added that the government will be careful in allowing international flight operations to restart.

Earlier in the day, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the standard operating procedures (SoPs) for airports ahead of the gradual resumption of flights from May 25.