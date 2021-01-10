  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Explained: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Updated : January 10, 2021 08:06 PM IST

According to data from the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia has had 104 civilian airliner accidents with over 1,300 related fatalities since 1945, ranking it as the most dangerous place to fly in Asia.
Explained: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement