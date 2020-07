The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the establishment of bilateral air bubbles with the US, France, and Germany on July 16. “Between 22nd July - 31 August, Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, and San Francisco), 4 flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and 3 flights a week to France (Paris)”, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is in the process of establishing similar air corridors with Canada, the UK, other European, and Gulf countries. Here’s a quick guide on the categories of visa holders who can use this facility but let's start at the very beginning.

What is an air bubble?

The temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended due to COVID-19. Airlines from both countries are allowed to operate under this arrangement.

Which international airlines are operating right now?

Air India, United Airlines, Air France and Lufthansa are operating flights to and from India under this arrangement

How many flights are operating?

Air India will be operating approximately 222 flights to the US, France, and Germany between July 22 and August 31.

Air France is operating 28 flights from July 18 to August 1 while United Airlines is operating 18 flights between Delhi and the US till July end.

Can you fly to any of these countries on a tourist visa?

These flights are not meant for domestic passengers. Indian nationals on valid tourist visas cannot fly to these countries.

So, who can fly to India from the US, Germany, and France?

Stranded Indian citizens, OCI card holders & diplomats

Who all can fly to the US from India?

US citizens, diplomats, permanent residents, OCI cardholders, and Indian nationals with US visa of at least one-month validity but not on a tourist visa.

Who all can fly to France and Germany from India?

French and German citizens, stranded EU citizens, permanent residents, OCI cardholders. Citizens who fall under these categories and are stranded in neighbouring countries will have to obtain permission to exit through India

Seamen of foreign nationalities. Indian seamen can travel subject to permission from the Ministry of Shipping.

Indian nationals with visas of at least one-month validity other than tourist visas.