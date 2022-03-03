Explained: Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on global aviation and why is that airspace important?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and airspace restrictions pose huge challenges to global aviation as hundreds of flights that used to fly over Russian air space now have to opt for alternative routes, leading to an increase in operating costs due to more fuel burn. The sector faces a double whammy as ATF prices are also rising due to soaring crude prices.

Ukraine has been closed to civilian flights since February 24 after Russia escalated military advances in the country. After Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, Canada has shut its airspace to Russian aircraft. The US too has also banned Russian aircraft from American airspace.

In line with global giants imposing sanctions against Russia, Boeing and Airbus have also suspended maintenance support to the Russian fleet. Do remember that Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, which flies to 146 destinations worldwide, has a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Russia has also retaliated to the flight ban and has shut its air space to around 40 nations.

Why is Russian airspace important?

The Russian airspace has a unique advantage due to geography as it provides a crucial Asia-Europe corridor to save fuel costs. The immediate impact is that globally there is caution among airlines due to the conflict zone as in the past we have seen the MH14 incident were in a missile shot down Malaysia Airlines passenger plane MH17 in Ukraine airspace in 2014 during the then-ongoing conflict.

There are concerns over longer routes, extra fuel for airlines, impact on cargo traffic as global supply-chain is set to be hit, Flight cancellations and the increase in usage of alternative routes such as Kazakhstan's airspace usage has been tripled.

For some airlines, the impact is more severe such as Finland’s Fin Air’s core business model is based on shorter routes via Russian air space, after the ban, the airline says most Asia flights are now neither financially sustainable nor competitive. For Virgin Atlantic UK-Asia flights are to become longer by 15-60 min. There are nations that continue to use Russian air space including India, Indian airline Air India uses Russian air space for flights to the US, Paris, Frankfurt.

Understanding the air space a bit more

Air India which flies to New York via Russia completes the journey in 14:28 hours whereas American Airlines which uses an alternative route takes 15:49 hours. For Frankfurt to Seoul, Lufthansa used to take 9:50 hrs via Russia and now the detour is taking 11:44 minutes, similarly for Aeroflot- (before conflict) Moscow to Cairo was 4:23 min and after conflict)- 5:50 min.

Moving forward, airlines are expecting the operating costs to rise and the ATF hike could erode recovery. Jet fuel prices in India have already risen by 3 percent on Mar 1 to Rs 93,530 per kl, the fifth hike this year.

