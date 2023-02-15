Explained | Air India-Boeing deal and its impact on India's aviation industry

Air India made a historic announcement on Tuesday by signing a deal with Boeing and Airbus to buy 470 aircraft worth $70 billion, marking the largest order in aviation history. This is also Air India's first order since 2005, and comes at a time when the Indian aviation industry is seeing a surge in passenger traffic.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.

CNBC-TV18 highlights the opportunities that this move presents for Air India — the airline has a huge scope to expand its operations in India with its domestic market share of 26 percent. However, it is to be noted that IndiGo controls a huge chunk of 54.9 percent.

When it comes to overseas travel, Air India can expand its presence to regions like the US, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, and South African countries.

There are many routes where Air India has a marginal presence and has huge scope to expand given the rising traffic to these regions — many of the US and European destinations, Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia and South African countries.

However, to tap into this growing travel demand, Air India will have to compete with global players like Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Singapore Airlines. This is where the new order of 470 aircraft comes into play, allowing Air India to expand its operations on these routes and compete with these global airlines.

Air India has 220 aircraft in its existing fleet. Of the 470 new aircraft order, 31 will arrive by end of this year and some 36 leased aircraft will take its fleet to 287 planes in the short term. That's close to indigo's over 300 aircraft.

In the long term, upon completion of deliveries, Air India will have 726 aircraft, giving it an edge over its competitor, IndiGo, which will have around 800 after receiving around 500 aircraft ordered earlier.

Air India will still have an edge over indigo with around 120 wide-body planes.

Air India's order has brought business to three engine makers — Rolls Royce, GE Aerospace, and CFM International. Pratt & Whitney, which is facing issues with its Neo engines, did not receive a single engine order from Air India.

Overall, the announcement of Air India's historic deal with Boeing and Airbus signifies a new era in the Indian aviation industry, with increased opportunities for growth and expansion. The aviation industry will be closely watching how Air India uses this order to tap into the growing travel demand and expand its operations.

