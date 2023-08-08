Experts raise alarm over fire safety violations at Chennai International Airport, write to AAI

The experts draw the attention to the fact that the international departure hall's security hold area at the recently opened New Integrated Terminal Building does not adhere to the required fire safety standards.

Aviation safety experts have raised serious concerns over significant fire safety violations at the recently inaugurated terminal of Chennai Anna International Airport. Experts have raised concerns in a letter written to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the airport director regarding sealed emergency exits that could potentially jeopardise passenger safety, in case of an emergency.

The experts argue that sealed emergency exits, apparently for security reasons, could result in a tragedy similar to the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi that claimed 59 lives due to locked exits, reported news agency PTI.

Captain Amit Singh, founder of the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, has formally communicated these concerns to AAI , the airport director, and the Chennai fire department. He draws attention to the fact that the international departure hall's security hold area at the recently opened New Integrated Terminal Building does not adhere to the required fire safety standards, the PTI report added.

So far, there is no official comment from AAI or the airport director over the fire safety issues raised by the NGO.

Captain Singh points out that although EXIT signs are present, they lead to sealed emergency access doors, devoid of indications that they should not be used during an emergency. The lack of alternative exits or clear markings compounds the issue.

“The sealed exits at the airport have the potential of causing harm to the occupants in the event of smoke or fire. Death due to inhalation of smoke is the fastest, typically in a few minutes,” Singh added.

Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety expert associated with the Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Committee (CASAC), echoes Captain Singh's concerns, highlighting violations in the main building where several EXIT gates remain locked, the PTI report mentioned.

According to reports, the recent controversy was triggered by an unannounced mock drill conducted by an independent aviation body in early 2023. This drill exposed multiple deficiencies in fire safety mechanisms, including expired fire extinguishers and inaccessible fire equipment. Moreover, Moreover, inadequately visible signage for emergency exits and malfunctioning fire alarms were observed.

These lapses are particularly concerning given that Chennai International Airport handles a substantial annual passenger volume of over 20 million and has been known for its modern facilities and safety track record.