Exclusive: Surplus pilots, weak demand amid pandemic may force IndiGo to pause hiring

Updated : July 07, 2020 02:54 PM IST

The unprecedented disruption caused due to COVID-19 pandemic seems to have forced IndiGo to hit the pause button on hiring and inducting pilots.
The airline is unlikely to induct new batch of pilots before early 2021 as around 400 junior first officers and 300 senior pilots—who are in transition—are still in line to complete their respective training and flying hours, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.
