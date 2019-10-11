Exclusive: Govt to invite bids for over 100 routes under fourth round of UDAN
Updated : October 11, 2019 07:17 PM IST
The next phase of UDAN is expected to include routes vacated by Jet Airways
Players like Air Odisha and Air Deccan are unlikely to be allowed to bid
Only 28 percent of the awarded routes have been operational so far
