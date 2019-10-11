#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Aviation

Exclusive: Govt to invite bids for over 100 routes under fourth round of UDAN

Updated : October 11, 2019 07:17 PM IST

The next phase of UDAN is expected to include routes vacated by Jet Airways
Players like Air Odisha and Air Deccan are unlikely to be allowed to bid
Only 28 percent of the awarded routes have been operational so far
