Exclusive: GoAir likely to file DRHP for its IPO next month to raise around Rs 4,000 cr

Updated : March 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST

GoAir is likely to file DRHP for its IPO next month to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The company is likely to raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore via issuance of over 25 percent equity.