  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Exclusive: AAI likely to ask Adani Group to take over 3 airports by Nov, 6-month extension unlikely

Updated : June 20, 2020 12:12 PM IST

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is unlikely to provide a six-month extension to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group for taking over the three airports of Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangalore, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.
In November 2018, the Union Cabinet had decided to privatise six airports to increase their efficiency and quality.
Exclusive: AAI likely to ask Adani Group to take over 3 airports by Nov, 6-month extension unlikely

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases

Exhausted Rs 1.5 lakh limit for FY20? Use tax-saving investments made till June 30 for FY21

Exhausted Rs 1.5 lakh limit for FY20? Use tax-saving investments made till June 30 for FY21

PMC Bank fraud: RBI extends restrictions for six months; withdrawal limit raised to Rs 1 lakh

PMC Bank fraud: RBI extends restrictions for six months; withdrawal limit raised to Rs 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement