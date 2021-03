The former chief executive officer of Jet Airways and GoAir, Vinay Dube, plans to start a domestic airline in India in 2021, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

Dube, who quit GoAir in August 2020 after a six-month stint, is mulling commencement of an airline with five aircraft by the end of 2021, sources added.

Dube has reached out to the ministry of civil aviation and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the matter and has held more than one round of discussion on the same with DGCA and the civil aviation ministry, sources added.

An Indian-American with over three decades of experience, Dube joined Jet Airways in June 2017 after a decade-long career at Delta Air Lines. He has also worked at American Airlines and Sabre Inc.

Dube resigned from Jet Airways in May 2019, one month after the airline suspended operations following severe financial distress.