Etihad Airways says vaccination unlikely to be travel requirement in near future Updated : April 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST The airline does not foresee vaccination as a mandatory travel requirement in immediate future but sees the emergence of some form of wellness certification or health visas. The airline has reduced the salary cut to 10 percent and plans to reinstate the salaries as soon as possible. Published : April 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST