Etihad to start direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi from Sunday

Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume its flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi on Sunday, March 26. It is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

The flights, which will be available every day, will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering eight seats in business class and 150 in economy class.

With the recommencement of services to Kolkata, Etihad will now fly to 14 destinations across the region — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft will depart Abu Dhabi at 9:10 pm local time and land in Kolkata at 3:30 am. It will take off from Kolkata at 4:35 am and reach the UAE capital at 8:15 am local time.

Martin Drew, the senior vice president of global sales and cargo at Etihad , said, “Our return to Kolkata will come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi , where our guests can take advantage of our US preclearance facility for a seamless arrival into the States.”

Etihad had stopped its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi following the COVID-19 outbreak. However, with the easing of travel restrictions, the airline is resuming its operations in the region.

Last week, low-cost carrier Air Arabia launched its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi, flying three days a week. It is also operating an Airbus A320.

Kolkata has direct flights to two other west Asian destinations, Dubai and Doha.

The resumption of Etihad’s flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi is expected to provide passengers with more options for travel between India and the Middle East.