ED registers fresh money laundering case against erstwhile Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation, in May this year, conducted searches at Goyal’s seven locations in Mumbai which were associated with Jet Airways, in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a fresh case of money laundering against the erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal. This move follows the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in May this year, conducted searches at Goyal’s seven locations in Mumbai which were associated with Jet Airways, in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The searches were carried out at residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former Jet Airways director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. CBI in its registered FIR has accused Jet Airways and its promoters of causing monetary losses to Canara Bank.

Note: This is a developing story. More details will follow.