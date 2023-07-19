ED registers fresh money laundering case against erstwhile Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal

1 Min Read
This move follows the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) against him.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a fresh case of money laundering against the erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal. This move follows the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.
The Central Bureau of Investigation in May this year conducted searches at Goyal’s seven locations in Mumbai which were associated with Jet Airways, in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.
Note: This is a developing story. More details will follow.
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 7:35 PM IST
