Grounded carrier Jet Airways failed to receive any bids before the revised March 10 deadline for potential investors to submit a formal interest expired, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Sources added that the committee of creditors (CoC), slated to meet on March 12, will consider liquidation of the airline.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. The company, which owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, has been admitted to bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"I’m sorry to report but I fear we are very near the end of the road for Jet Airways," Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton India, had tweeted a few days ago.

Grant Thornton is the resolution professional in charge of overseeing Jet Airways' bankruptcy proceedings.