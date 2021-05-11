  • SENSEX
Emirates to fly COVID relief to India for free

Updated : May 11, 2021 07:44:56 IST

The Dubai-based airline will allow NGOs and humanitarian organisations to utilise vacant space on 95 of its India-bound flights to ship COVID relief materials for free.
The airline is calling the initiative a humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India.
Published : May 11, 2021 07:44 AM IST

