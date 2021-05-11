Emirates to fly COVID relief to India for free Updated : May 11, 2021 07:44:56 IST The Dubai-based airline will allow NGOs and humanitarian organisations to utilise vacant space on 95 of its India-bound flights to ship COVID relief materials for free. The airline is calling the initiative a humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India. Published : May 11, 2021 07:44 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply