Aviation Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash, says UAE Updated : February 06, 2020 09:53 PM IST The crash represents the most-serious incident ever to face the government-owned long-haul carrier in its 34-year history. In a statement, Emirates chief operating officer Adel al-Redha said the airline had taken steps to improve based on the findings of the investigative report. Among those on board, 21 passengers, one of the pilots and six cabin crew members suffered minor injuries, while four cabin crew members suffered serious injuries.