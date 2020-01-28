Emirates not interested in buying stake in Air India

Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is not interested in buying a stake in Indian flag carrier Air India and is currently content with its partnership with SpiceJet and Vistara.

"Through our partnerships with SpiceJet and Vistara, our customers have access to an extensive network of cities across India. We do not intend to acquire equity in Air India as we are currently focused on our own organic growth," the airline said in an e-mail response to a query from CNBC-TV18.

Emirates is so far the first airline to have formally announced its intent to not participate in the bidding of Air India.

"Our journey in India has been defined by progressive investment, partnership, and growth. We started with two direct routes to Mumbai and Delhi and now offer 170 weekly services to nine cities. We remain committed to support India’s vision for the tourism and aviation sectors," Emirates added.

Emirates launched flights to India in 1985 with flights to Delhi and Mumbai from Dubai. Currently, it connects Dubai with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram with over 170 weekly flights.

On January 27, the government invited expression of interest from potential investors for buying 100 percent of Air India and its stake in two subsidiaries, significantly relaxing bidding norms in terms of debt and eligibility, in its latest attempt to privatise the debt-laden state-run airline.

The deadline for submission of EoI for 100 percent divestment in Air India and the airline’s stake in low-cost unit Air India Express and airport services company AISATS is March 17, according to a preliminary information memorandum issued on Monday.

The bidding consortia will be saddled with only Rs 23,286 crore of the total Rs 60,000-crore debt of Air India. As for eligibility, the lead member of a consortium can have 26 percent shareholding. The earlier criterion set a holding of 51 percent in a consortium.

This is the second attempt at divestment of Air India. In 2018, the government had invited bids for 76 percent stake in Air India but got no takers in the preliminary round itself.