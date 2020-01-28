Emirates not interested in buying stake in Air India
Updated : January 28, 2020 10:32 PM IST
Emirates is so far the first airline to have formally announced its intent to not participate in the bidding of Air India.
Emirates launched flights to India in 1985 with flights to Delhi and Mumbai from Dubai.
On January 27, the government invited expression of interest from potential investors for buying 100 percent of Air India and its stake in two subsidiaries.
