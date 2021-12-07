Eco-friendly travel: Here’s how to reduce your carbon footprint while flying

As nations improve their flight connectivity and density, aviation is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon emissions in the world. Aviation already contributes 2 percent of all carbon emissions produced annually, and 12 percent of all CO2 emissions produced by the transportation sector as a whole.

According to estimates from researchers at Manchester Metropolitan University, CO2 emissions from aviation can more than double by 2050. With emissions from planes being released much higher in the atmosphere, their effect can be twice as bad as emissions closer to the ground.

It is for this reason that airlines are now trying to think of ways to reduce their own carbon footprint and make flights as eco-friendly as possible.

What are eco-friendly flights?

Currently, most flights are not eco-friendly. Aircraft on average produced 90 g CO2 per RPK (revenue passenger kilometre) in 2019, according to studies from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). With flights usually covering hundreds of kilometres and carrying hundreds of passengers, each flight has a huge carbon footprint.

But not all flights are equally polluting. Depending on the make and model, the age, the type of fuel used, distance, capacity and cruise time, each flight can have wildly different environmental impacts. Some airlines are also in the process of beginning to carbon offset their emissions, which can be counted as reducing the carbon footprint of those companies’ flights.

But perhaps the biggest factor that directly impacts the carbon emission of a flight is the fuel that is used.

What is SAF?

Modern jet aircraft need fuel with a lot of energy density to send tens of thousands of kilograms flying into the air over long distances. Modern jet fuel is a varying combination of hydrocarbons and is responsible for producing the majority of the emissions from a flight.

Sustainable aviation fuel or SAF is produced using feedstock and other sources like used cooking oil and animal waste fat; and potential sources include solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps.

SAF has a similar chemistry to jet fuel and thus, is a viable alternative to jet fuel in commercial flights. The use of SAF can reduce carbon emissions of a flight by up to 80 percent by some estimates, and can be an important stopgap until completely carbon-free fuel sources are developed for the sector.

Currently, SAF can cost up to 8X as much as normal aviation fuel as production at scale is not at play. As the usage of SAF continues to increase, its price will decrease. But due to the current disparity in prices, flights that use SAF are rare.

How to book an eco-friendly flight ticket

Some airlines, like United Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Airlines, Lufthansa and others, are already testing SAF and other biofuels as alternatives to traditional aviation fuels. While these airlines are not likely to adopt alternative fuels for all their flight routes at the same time, passengers can use independent tools to identity eco-friendly flights and their prices.

Tools like Skyscanner allow users to filter flights by only showing flights “with lower CO2 emissions.”