Travel agency EaseMyTrip is facing cash crunch issue as the ban on passenger flights in the wake of coronavirus crisis has dried up its cash flow.

Nishant Pitti, the company’s CEO, said it is facing near-term cash flow concerns because cancellation refunds are being made from its own funds and the airlines are releasing refunds only to the travel agency wallet.

Prior to lockdown too, the travel agency would issue refunds to the passengers from its own funds and issued new tickets using the amount credited back by the airline to the travel agency wallet.

Hence, there was a regular cycle of refunds and ticket issuance. But, the travel ban has resulted in an imbalance in ticket bookings and refund issue.

EaseMyTrip has requested airlines to issue refunds to its bank account for a temporary period.

As a result, travel agencies and airlines face a situation where the number of cancellations are high but the rate of forward bookings is low. EaseMyTrip estimates the refund amount eligible for flights scheduled between April 15 and May 3 would be nearly Rs 180 crore.

"We are currently issuing cancellation refunds to passengers within 3-4 days of request made. More than 90% of domestic flight bookings are made via travel agents and websites. The tickets are pre-booked and pre-funded by the travel agent," Pitti said.

"In case a booking is cancelled, the airline refunds the money to the travel agency wallet and that money can't be used for issuing refunds but can only be used for issuing new tickets. The current scenario of decline in bookings and increase in refunds is putting near-term pressure on our cash flow. The government should intervene and help airlines so that some benefits can pass on to travel agencies as well."

As airlines are grounded with zero revenue streams since March 25, Pitti said, he hopes that such scenarios should not lead to the shutdown of any domestic airline and hence, the travel agencies body has also made representation for government support.

"We have seen similar situations earlier. Travel agencies lost a lot of money when Kingfisher went down and when Jet Airways went down. We do not want a similar situation to arise again. Some airlines like Vistara, Air India have promised that they will issue refunds in our bank accounts after 20-25 days and discussions with other airlines continue on the same. However, government support is necessary for domestic airlines," Pitti added.

It is estimated that EaseMyTrip lost nearly Rs 14-15 crore when Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17, 2019.