Duty-free curbs on liquor, cigarette sales disastrous for Indian aviation, says airport body

The government’s proposed restrictions on duty-free sales will lead to a sharp increase in passenger charges and hurt the Indian aviation industry, triggering a loss of Rs 650 crore a year, a body of airport operators said on Tuesday.

“Such a move will have disastrous effects on the Indian Aviation Industry across all stakeholders including airports, airlines, passengers and duty-free operators,” Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) said in a statement.

The reaction from APAO came after recent media reports said commerce and industry ministry recommended a reduction in passenger allowance of import of liquor at arrival duty-free stores at all Indian airports, along with a complete ban on sale of cigarettes through duty free stores.

It said if the government put restrictions on duty-free sales, revenue loss at airports will impact operators’ financial ratings and hamper their expansion plans.

Share of liquor imports for duty-free sale is just $97 million compared to the country’s total import bill of $460 billion, they say.

APAO said it opposed the proposed move to reduce liquor allowance from two litres to one litre and to do away with the import of cigarettes from current one carton of 100 sticks, adding that the proposed move will encourage smuggling.

Currently, limit of liquor import available to passengers is Rs 50,000. It said any curb in it will hurt the industry, and only Airports Authority of India's estimated annual loss will be at Rs 330 crore.

The airport operators body said this proposed step will also lead to 8,000-10,000 job losses.