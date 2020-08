An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said.

The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm on August 7

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Further details were not immediately known. Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

An senior Aviation Ministry official said, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing."

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020