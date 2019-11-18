#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Dubai Airshow Day One: The billion-dollar orders are awaited

Updated : November 18, 2019 06:40 PM IST

The de Havilland Aircraft of Canada, which is the new owner of the Bombardier Q400 programme, announces that the company has signed a firm purchase agreement for three Dash 8-400s from Elin Group.
The 2019 airshow comes with the crisis being the talk of the town. The 737MAX, of which FlyDubai is a big customer, is missing while it prepares for return to service in the USA.
Dubai Airshow Day One: The billion-dollar orders are awaited
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV