Drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, booked

A 40-year-old drunk flyer has been held in Bengaluru over an alleged attempt to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi to Bengaluru IndiGo flight, ANI reported. As per the release, the incident took place on board flight 6E 308 to Bengaluru from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday. The airline said that the passenger attempted to open the emergency exit flap while in an inebriated state.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight,” the airline stated.

The passenger was handed over to Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) after the flight landed at Bengaluru Airport.

This comes weeks after an allegedly inebriated passenger vomited and urinated inside the Guwahati to Delhi IndiGo flight. The incident came to light after a user, who was onboard, shared a picture of the cabin crew cleaning the floor. Giving a shout-out to the in-flight staff, he said, “Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power.”

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in Rajya Sabha that according to the airline's internal committee established in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on unruly passengers, a total of 66 and 63 passengers have been added to the "No Fly List" for the period 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Earlier in January, a passenger on a Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo flight attempted to open the emergency exit cover while the plane was in mid-air. An FIR was registered against him.