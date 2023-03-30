Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits and defecates on Guwahati-Delhi flight

The incident took place during a Guwahati to Delhi fight on March 26. There is no information if the airlines reprimanded the drunk passenger.

In a horrific incident, an intoxicated passenger reportedly vomited and defecated inside an IndiGo flight. The incident took place during a Guwahati to Delhi fight on March 26. There is no information if the airlines reprimanded the drunk passenger.

A picture of the flight’s crew cleaning the aisle area was shared by a co-passenger on Twitter. The person also gave a shout-out to the crew for handling the situation “exceptionally well”.

“Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. An intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power,” Konwar wrote in his tweet.

While several users praised the cabin crew for cleaning up the mess, some pointed out that the flight crew are the real victims here and glorifying the horrible incident as “Girl Power” doesn’t seem to compensate.

Several people have criticised the person for praising the crew for a disgusting job that they are not meant to do.

One user wrote, “How is this “girl power”? I don’t think this was on her to-do list when she joined for work to clean up after drunk people’s mess?”

Another user pointed out that instead of the crew being praised, the passenger should have been reprimanded for his behaviour and drunk passengers should not be allowed on flights. “I don’t exactly concur with the girl power part here. It’s disgusting to say the least, maybe not allowing drunk passengers on flights is the way forward. Kudos to the crew though. I am surprised the drunk passenger was let go.”

A few also called for banning liquor on flights and introducing breath analyser tests for passengers.

A user raised a safety concern and wrote, “Why can’t they ban liquor on all the flights? Drunk people are very threatening for the women travelling alone or with kids.”

The incident comes months after an intoxicated passenger allegedly urinated on a woman on an Air India New York-Delhi flight in November last year. In that case, the accused passenger Shankar Mishra was arrested and released later on bail.

