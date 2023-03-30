English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsDrunk IndiGo passenger vomits and defecates on Guwahati Delhi flight

Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits and defecates on Guwahati-Delhi flight

Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits and defecates on Guwahati-Delhi flight
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 30, 2023 1:47:46 PM IST (Published)

The incident took place during a Guwahati to Delhi fight on March 26. There is no information if the airlines reprimanded the drunk passenger.

In a horrific incident, an intoxicated passenger reportedly vomited and defecated inside an IndiGo flight. The incident took place during a Guwahati to Delhi fight on March 26. There is no information if the airlines reprimanded the drunk passenger.

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


A picture of the flight’s crew cleaning the aisle area was shared by a co-passenger on Twitter. The person also gave a shout-out to the crew for handling the situation “exceptionally well”.
“Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. An intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power,” Konwar wrote in his tweet.
While several users praised the cabin crew for cleaning up the mess, some pointed out that the flight crew are the real victims here and glorifying the horrible incident as “Girl Power” doesn’t seem to compensate.
ALSO READ |
IndiGo to expand the fleet size to 350 in FY24 and to 600 by 2030
Several people have criticised the person for praising the crew for a disgusting job that they are not meant to do.
One user wrote, “How is this “girl power”? I don’t think this was on her to-do list when she joined for work to clean up after drunk people’s mess?”
Another user pointed out that instead of the crew being praised, the passenger should have been reprimanded for his behaviour and drunk passengers should not be allowed on flights. “I don’t exactly concur with the girl power part here. It’s disgusting to say the least, maybe not allowing drunk passengers on flights is the way forward. Kudos to the crew though. I am surprised the drunk passenger was let go.”
A few also called for banning liquor on flights and introducing breath analyser tests for passengers.
ALSO READ| India resists calls for more air access in drive to be global aviation force
A user raised a safety concern and wrote, “Why can’t they ban liquor on all the flights? Drunk people are very threatening for the women travelling alone or with kids.”
The incident comes months after an intoxicated passenger allegedly urinated on a woman on an Air India New York-Delhi flight in November last year. In that case, the accused passenger Shankar Mishra was arrested and released later on bail.
ALSO READ | Drunk man who urinated on co-passenger banned by Air India for 30 days
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cabin crewdrunk passengerindigo flight

Next Article

Pilots' bodies at Air India say airline makes 'rapid', 'regressive' changes in service conditions

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X